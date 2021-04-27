Santa Clara County offers drop-in COVID-19 vaccines for limited time

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – It’s ‘drop-in week’ in Santa Clara County for COVID-19 vaccinations.
Most county health vaccination sites will be allowing drop-ins from April 27-May 2 for any county resident ages 16 and up who needs a COVID-19 vaccine.
If you’re worried about a long line, you can still make a same-day appointment. Vaccination sites will stop drop-ins once supply and capacity runs out.
“Now is the time to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, COVID-19 Testing and Vaccine Officer for the County of Santa Clara. “Join more than one million of your neighbors who have already started their vaccinations and stop by one of our clinics today. Vaccines are absolutely critical to protecting our community, and we won’t rest until every eligible person in our community has the chance to get vaccinated.”
County health officials are asking people to arrive at least one hour before closing time.
Where to drop-in:
- Fairgrounds Expo Hall, 2542 Monterey Highway, Gate D, San Jose, CA 95111
- Tuesday 4/27 through Sunday 5/2, 8:30am-4:30pm
- County Service Center, 1555 Berger Drive, San Jose, CA 95112
- Tuesday 4/27 through Friday 4/30, 7:30am-4:30pm
- Emmanuel Baptist Church, 467 North White Road, San Jose, CA 95127
- Tuesday 4/27 through Friday 4/30, 8:45am-4pm
- Mexican Heritage Plaza, 1700 Alum Rock Avenue, San Jose, CA 95116
- Tuesday 4/27 through Thursday 4/29, 10:30am-4:30pm (Tues/Thurs); 12pm-5pm (Weds)
- Gilroy High School, 750 West 10th Street, Gilroy, CA 95020
- Tuesday 4/27 through Friday 4/30, 8:30am-3:30pm
- Mountain View Community Center, 201 South Rengstorff Avenue, Mountain View, CA 94040
- Tuesday 4/27 through Friday 4/30, 8:30am-5:45pm
- Overfelt High School, 1835 Cunningham Avenue, San Jose, CA 95122
- Thursday 4/29 through Sunday 5/2, 10am-3pm (Th/Sun); 10am-5pm (Fri/Sat)
Single day drop-in clinics:
- Martial Cottle Park, 391 Chynoweth Street, San Jose, CA 95136 (enter on side entrance at Chynoweth Street)
- Tuesday 4/27, 10am– 4:30pm
- Our Lady of Refuge, 2165 Lucretia Avenue, San Jose, CA 95122
- Wednesday 4/28, 10am – 4:00 pm
- Milpitas Sports Center, 1325 E Calaveras Blvd, Milpitas, CA 95035
- Wednesday 4/28, 10am – 4pm
- ConXion, 749 Story Road, San Jose, CA 95122
- Thursday 4/29, 10am-5pm
- Tafatolu Congregational Church, 2510 Alvin Avenue, San Jose, CA 95121
- Thursday 4/29, 9:30am – 4pm
- John Vianney, 4600 Hyland Avenue, San Jose 95127
- Friday 4/30, 10pm – 4pm