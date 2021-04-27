Santa Clara County offers drop-in COVID-19 vaccines for limited time

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – It’s ‘drop-in week’ in Santa Clara County for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Most county health vaccination sites will be allowing drop-ins from April 27-May 2 for any county resident ages 16 and up who needs a COVID-19 vaccine.

If you’re worried about a long line, you can still make a same-day appointment. Vaccination sites will stop drop-ins once supply and capacity runs out.

“Now is the time to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, COVID-19 Testing and Vaccine Officer for the County of Santa Clara. “Join more than one million of your neighbors who have already started their vaccinations and stop by one of our clinics today. Vaccines are absolutely critical to protecting our community, and we won’t rest until every eligible person in our community has the chance to get vaccinated.”

County health officials are asking people to arrive at least one hour before closing time.

Where to drop-in:

Fairgrounds Expo Hall , 2542 Monterey Highway, Gate D, San Jose, CA 95111 Tuesday 4/27 through Sunday 5/2, 8:30am-4:30pm

, 2542 Monterey Highway, Gate D, San Jose, CA 95111 County Service Center , 1555 Berger Drive, San Jose, CA 95112 Tuesday 4/27 through Friday 4/30, 7:30am-4:30pm

, 1555 Berger Drive, San Jose, CA 95112 Emmanuel Baptist Church , 467 North White Road, San Jose, CA 95127 Tuesday 4/27 through Friday 4/30, 8:45am-4pm

, 467 North White Road, San Jose, CA 95127 Mexican Heritage Plaza , 1700 Alum Rock Avenue, San Jose, CA 95116 Tuesday 4/27 through Thursday 4/29, 10:30am-4:30pm (Tues/Thurs); 12pm-5pm (Weds)

, 1700 Alum Rock Avenue, San Jose, CA 95116 Gilroy High School , 750 West 10 th Street, Gilroy, CA 95020 Tuesday 4/27 through Friday 4/30, 8:30am-3:30pm

, 750 West 10 Street, Gilroy, CA 95020 Mountain View Community Center , 201 South Rengstorff Avenue, Mountain View, CA 94040 Tuesday 4/27 through Friday 4/30, 8:30am-5:45pm

, 201 South Rengstorff Avenue, Mountain View, CA 94040 Overfelt High School , 1835 Cunningham Avenue, San Jose, CA 95122 Thursday 4/29 through Sunday 5/2, 10am-3pm (Th/Sun); 10am-5pm (Fri/Sat)

, 1835 Cunningham Avenue, San Jose, CA 95122

Single day drop-in clinics: