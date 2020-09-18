Santa Clara County offers free flu shots in effort to urge all to get vaccinated

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Beginning this weekend, you can get a free flu shot in Santa Clara County.

Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors President Cindy Chavez is now among the first recipients of a flu shot as part of a new effort to urge everyone to get vaccinated against flu season, which is just around the corner.

This Saturday and every Saturday through mid-December, the Exposition Hall at the fairgrounds will be set-up to provide flu shots without cost.

All are welcome regardless of immigration status.

“If you’re driving your car, you can drive through Gate D and park and walk right up to the expo and get a flu shot,” Chavez said. “You don’t need an appointment and it’s free.”

Strains of influenza circulating in the community change over time, underscoring the need to get a flu shot every year. Doctors recommend an annual flu shot for everyone six months or older.

Across California, the percentage of children up to date on immunizations has fallen as some parents delay routine visits to their pediatricians.

A flu shot will help keep people out of the hospital where resources may be strained due to COVID-19, says county executive Dr. Jeff Smith.

“This is not a vaccine against COVID,” Dr. Smith said. “The flu is not related to COVID. You will not get COVID by getting the flu vaccine.”

Dr. Smith suggests people who may have COVID symptoms should check with their doctor before getting a flu shot. There is a COVID-19 test center conveniently located just across the street from the fairgrounds.

Unlike many COVID test sites, the free flu shots will be much easier to get for those who don’t have access to a vehicle.

“Not only are the flu shots free, but they’re thinking through every last detail about how to make sure that this is accessible to anybody,” Shiloh Ballard, with the Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition, said. “If you don’t drive, you can ride your bike up.”

The site will be open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

