SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Monday is the last day small businesses impacted by COVID-19 can sign up to receive grants from Santa Clara County, worth $2,500 each.

The Microbusiness Grant supports the following small businesses: those negatively impacted by the pandemic, those with fewer than five full-time employees, those who made less than $50,000 in total revenue over the last three years and must have been an active business operating since at least 2019.

In January, the County’s Board of Supervisors accepted approximately $2.4 million from the California Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program to aid microbusinesses adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The State program provides approximately $50 million in one-time grant funding that counties were offered the opportunity to administer. Applicants’ businesses must still be operating or plan to reopen in 2022.

