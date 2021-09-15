Santa Clara County officials still counting votes after Newsom beats recall

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara County on Wednesday continues to count the recall votes, as are many local polling places across California.

Governor Gavin Newsom did beat the recall attempt on Tuesday night, after two-thirds of all ballots were counted with a majority voting ‘no’ on his removal.

These are mostly ballots that were mailed back early, or were completed during early in-person voting.

However, county elections officials are still hard at work tallying every vote – a process that could go on over several days since voters could mail their ballots even on election day.

The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters reassures residents that they do everything they can to ensure a secure election.

“We have so many security features, processes, steps involved, even going back before someone votes,” says Shannon Bushey.

This includes testing all the voting machines before voters arrive, and never leaving the ballots with just one person. Officials also keep security cameras pointed at the ballots and voting equipment.

Despite initial, baseless allegations of voter fraud from Larry Elder, Newsom’s leading opponent, he conceded Tuesday night and told supporters to be “gracious in defeat.”

Later in the morning, this story will be updated with an inside look at the Santa Clara County ballot count.