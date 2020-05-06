Santa Clara County opens 2 new coronavirus testing sites

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Two new coronavirus testing sites open Wednesday in Santa Clara County.

The testing sites are located at James Lick High School in San Jose and Christopher High School in Gilroy.

Testing begins at 7 a.m. in San Jose, where health officials will try to test 100 people today.

Those with flu-like symptoms as well as first responders will be first priority, although officials said they hope to open up testing to more people.

Immigration status does not apply for testing, officials said.

The goal of the tests is how to see how fast the virus is spreading through the communities and to see if in fact the curve has flattened, according to authorities. The results will help Gov. Gavin Newsom ultimately decide how long shelter-in-place orders remain in effect.

