Santa Clara County opens 6 new coronavirus testing sites

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Clara County on Monday opened new and expanded coronavirus testing at six locations across the county in an effort to increase testing capacity where it’s needed most, says the health department’s Dr. Marty Fenstersheib.

“What helps is to go to the places where we know we have cases and we know that people are going to be exposed and we know people are working in areas where they can’t social distance so it’s important to focus on where,” Fenstersheib said.

Pop-up test sites are up and running in San Jose and Mountain View.

The Mountain View site is in the Rengstorff Park pool area at 201 South Rengstorff Avenue — Open Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In San Jose, the site is located at the La Placita Tropicana Shopping Center parking lot at 1630 Story Road — Open Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Officials stressed that essential workers in particular should get tested.

“We’ve moved away from just testing symptomatic people for COVID-19 and we are now looking to make sure that we capture anybody and test those who may have been exposed and are carrying the virus,” Fenstersheib said.

The new pop-up locations bring to 46 the total number of test sites across the county, that includes four existing drive-through sites.

Two of which are in San Jose with one each in Milpitas and Morgan Hill.

All four are open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointments are required and can be made online.

Latest Stories: