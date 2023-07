(KRON) — As temperatures begin to rise ahead of a hot weekend for the Bay Area, Santa Clara County will be opening several cooling centers to the public starting Thursday.

Here is a list of Santa Clara County’s cooling centers:

Milpitas Community Center

Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Cupertino Library

Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Gilroy Library

Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Milpitas Library

Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Milpitas Senior Center

Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Milpitas Sports Center

Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Saratoga Library

Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Los Altos Library

Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Morgan Hill Library

Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Woodland Library

Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Central Park Library

Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Northside Branch Library

Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Santa Clara Community Recreation Center

Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Santa Clara Senior Center

Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Campbell Community Center

Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Sunnyvale Library

Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.