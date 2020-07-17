Santa Clara County opens free pop-up COVID-19 testing sites

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Clara County on Friday opened three new pop-up coronavirus testing sites amid a surge in confirmed cases statewide.

The new locations are:

Santa Clara County Service Center Auditorium: 1555 Berger Road, San Jose

Independence High School, C Commons: 617 N. Jackson Ave., San Jose

South County Annex (formerly Del Buono Elementary): 9300 Wren Ave., Gilroy

No appointment is needed and testing is available for all ages.

>> Click here to see a map of the new testing sites.

According to Quest Diagnostics, the average turnaround for non-priority coronavirus tests is now 7+ days.

Latest Stories: