Santa Clara County opens free pop-up COVID-19 testing sites

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Clara County on Friday opened three new pop-up coronavirus testing sites amid a surge in confirmed cases statewide.
The new locations are:
- Santa Clara County Service Center Auditorium: 1555 Berger Road, San Jose
- Independence High School, C Commons: 617 N. Jackson Ave., San Jose
- South County Annex (formerly Del Buono Elementary): 9300 Wren Ave., Gilroy
No appointment is needed and testing is available for all ages.
>> Click here to see a map of the new testing sites.
According to Quest Diagnostics, the average turnaround for non-priority coronavirus tests is now 7+ days.
