SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Yesterday’s cooling centers are now today’s warming centers as many locations are now stepping up to help people get out of the cold.

The overnight temperatures were very uncomfortable, particularly in Santa Clara County where it hit the 30s.

Many libraries in Santa Clara County will be available for people to step inside and get warm.

KRON ON is streaming live

Locations like the Santa Clara Senior Center will be open at 7 a.m. for those who want to warm up today, and especially tomorrow when it’s expected to rain.

The following are some of the other locations in Santa Clara that will be open thru Dec. 2 for people seeking to escape the cold: