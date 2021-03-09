Santa Clara County opts out of California Blue Shield COVID-19 vaccine plan

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Clara County announced they won’t be signing up for the state’s new vaccine distribution system by Blue Shield California.

Santa Clara County Executive Jeff Smith says the plan will not speed vaccinations or improve efficiency.

The Blue Shield-Run program would schedule all vaccination appointments through the state’s “My Turn” system.

A statement from Blue Shield reads in part:

“…Our goal is to save lives by helping all Californians equitable access to the vaccines, especially in those communities hardest hit by the pandemic. We continue to work diligently with local, county, and state officials, health care providers, and other important stakeholders to build an enhanced state vaccine network to increase capacity and support the state’s goal of being able to administer 4 million doses a week.”

Blue Shield’s plan has support among some other health care providers, hospitals and clinics but several other counties are also reportedly looking to opt-out.

Critics of the plan say what’s needed is more vaccines not more bureaucracies.

“It eliminates local control, puts our local equity efforts at risk. It means that we would not be able to operate as many small focussed sites on particular communities. And would put statewide priorities over local needs,” Santa Clara county executive Jeff Smith said.