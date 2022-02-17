Santa Clara County settles jail neglect lawsuit for $7 million

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara County recently agreed to pay $7 million to settle a lawsuit from a former inmate who suffered a severe spine injury after correctional officers left him in his cell for an extended period of time.

On August 3, 2019, Juan Martin Nunez, injured his spine while running head-first into his cell door and was then left in his cell for an extended period of time.

Nunez alleged in the lawsuit that correctional officers moved him despite telling the officers that he might be paralyzed.

The lawsuit gained public attention last fall after concerns were raised by the Supervisors Joe Simitian and Otto Lee over alleged neglect and mismanagement of county jails.

Longtime Sheriff Laurie Smith has been at the center of the allegations and is now facing seven counts of corruption and misconduct by the county civil grand jury.

The Nunez settlement is now the second jail neglect settlement by the county in recent memory.

In March 2020, the county paid a record $10 million to the family of Andrew Hogan after the mentally ill man suffered a severe brain injury when he repeatedly hit his head against a jail van wall while being transported in August 2018.

According to the settlement documents obtained by KRON4 News — attorneys representing Nunez claim that jail staff “knew or should have known of his acute severe mental illness, history of self-harm, his placement in involuntary psychiatric custody, and his prescription of a powerful antidepressant were all strong indicia of mental instability and should have placed Nunez under increased supervision in order to prevent further self-injury.”