(KRON) — One of the most unaffordable places to live in America, Silicon Valley, is slated to build new affordable housing units after a vote by the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors.

Supervisors on Tuesday approved $31.1 million in funding for three projects that will create 201 affordable housing units in Mountain View, San Jose, and Santa Clara.

The three new developments approved Tuesday include:

1265 Montecito Ave. in Mountain View (85 rental units)

Civic Center Multifamily Affordable Housing Development in Santa Clara (108 rental units)

4th and Reed in San Jose

Vulnerable residents are struggling with the region’s housing crunch and soaring rent prices. According to a 2022 homeless census, there were 10,028 people experiencing homelessness in Santa Clara County – the 4th highest total in the U.S. Seventy-seven percent were living outdoors, on the street, in vehicles, or in other locations not meant for habitation, the census states.

Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors president Susan Ellenberg said, “Building permanent, safe and secure housing is expensive in this region, takes time, and doesn’t provide quick political wins. But it’s the only sustainable way to end homelessness in Santa Clara County and improve the quality of life for all residents.”

The total cost of the three projects is $199 million, which includes funding from a variety of sources, including an anticipated $76 million in federal tax credits.

The three projects are the latest to receive funding from a $950 million Measure A Affordable Housing Bond, which was approved by voters in 2016. The county committed $838 million of those funds to the creation of affordable housing, and more than 1,450 units are already in operation.

Now in the seventh year of implementing the affordable housing bond, the county has funded projects totaling more than 4,200 units, county officials said.

Supervisor Cindy Chavez, the main architect of Measure A, said, “We are creating a more sustainable county where everyone can experience the peace and dignity of housing security.”

1265 Montecito Ave. in Mountain View will feature 42 rapid rehousing units for people experiencing homelessness and families with special needs, along with 42 units for households earning up to 50% of the area median income. The apartments will range from studios to three-bedrooms. The project will receive up to $18 million in Measure A funds.

Civic Center Multifamily Affordable Housing Development in Santa Clara will receive up to $12.1 in funds from the affordable housing bond. Units will range from studios to three-bedrooms. The development includes:

27 rapid rehousing units

26 units for households earning up to 30% of the area median income

53 units for households earning up to 50% of the area median income

The 4th and Reed project in San Jose, which will be developed by Habitat for Humanity East Bay/Silicon Valley, will renovate an existing multifamily apartment building to create four two-bedroom units.