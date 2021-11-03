Santa Clara County prepares to vaccinate kids aged 5 to 11

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Since the first mass rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines earlier this year in the Bay Area, kids aged 5 to 11 were the ones left out.

That will change Wednesday as Santa Clara County will begin to distribute vaccines for kids in that age group starting at 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds.

The indoor venue has provided frisbees, kid chairs, and other kid-friendly features to make the kids more comfortable with getting the shot.

The county has over 150,000 kids in that age range — 3 million in California.

Santa Clara County hopes to do about a thousand shots a day for the kids.

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5 to 11.

U.S. health officials approved the Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 dose on Tuesday — along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention formally recommending the FDA-approved shots.

The vaccine was found to be 90.7% effective in preventing COVID-19 for that age group, according to the FDA.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

