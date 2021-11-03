Santa Clara County prepares to vaccinate kids aged 5 to 11

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Since the first mass rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines earlier this year in the Bay Area, kids aged 5 to 11 were the ones left out.

That will change Wednesday as Santa Clara County will begin to distribute vaccines for kids in that age group starting at 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds.

The indoor venue has provided frisbees, kid chairs, and other kid-friendly features to make the kids more comfortable with getting the shot.

The county has over 150,000 kids in that age range — 3 million in California.

Santa Clara County hopes to do about a thousand shots a day for the kids.

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5 to 11.

U.S. health officials approved the Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 dose on Tuesday — along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention formally recommending the FDA-approved shots.

The vaccine was found to be 90.7% effective in preventing COVID-19 for that age group, according to the FDA.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.