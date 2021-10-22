Santa Clara County promotes COVID-19 booster shots

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON0 — For many, a booster shot is strongly recommended.

Santa Clara County health officials say now is the time for all those eligible to get their COVID-19 booster shot, especially the most vulnerable.

“65 and older need to have that booster and should be boosted as long as you are six months out,” Santa Clara County COVID-19 Vaccine Officer Dr. Marty Fenstersheib said.

Health officials are making the push because right now, only 40% of that age group in Santa Clara County has gotten the booster.

“The uptick in boosters is not what we anticipated,” Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody said. “We anticipated a much swifter uptick in boosters. one possible explanation is the public is confused.”

Health officials are also encouraging boosters for those 18 and up in nursing care facilities, those who live or work in high risk setting and those with underlying medical conditions.

“That could be anything, people with diabetes, people mental health issues, those overweight, all of those conditions are included so we highly recommend the vaccine be given,” Dr. Fenstersheib said.

And while the push on Friday was for booster shots, health officials remind us there are still 180,000 people in Santa Clara County who have not received any vaccine for COVID-19. They say its critically important they too get vaccinated.