SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Elected officials are working on a plan to add hundreds of affordable housing units across the county.

The Bay Area is known for its unaffordable housing prices.

Santa Clara County voters approved measure a back in 2016, which allotted $950,000,000 towards affordable housing projects.

The county has proposed a plan to build hundreds of homes in three different cities, including an empty lot in Santa Clara.

Under the proposed plan, 73 apartment homes would be built in Morgan Hill, 171 in San Jose in two different locations and 80 homes in Santa Clara.

The goal is to provide affordable housing for veterans, seniors, farm workers, people who are recently homeless and families who meet the minimum income requirement.

Mayor Morgan Hill held a press conference Monday about the plan.

“In an area where housing is scarce, and housing is unaffordable, we owe it to those families to provide the American dream,” Hill says.

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors is set to vote on this proposal on Tuesday, officials say.

Housing construction could begin in the summer if the project is passed.