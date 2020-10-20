Santa Clara County pushes back on theme parks, pro sporting events reopening

FILE – In this Jan. 11, 2020, file photo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) hands off to running back Tevin Coleman (26) during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Minnesota Vikings at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The current collective bargaining agreement expires in March 2021, but NFL owners are eager to get a new contract in place as soon as possible. That would enable them to begin looking toward new, lucrative broadcast deals, with a decade of labor peace assured. But the players don’t appear to be in a rush to approve the new agreement that is the result of 10 months of negotiations between the sides. Indeed, several player reps last Friday night were adamant that more negotiating is needed. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Clara County officials are pushing back against the state.

The county’s Public Health Department on Tuesday announced it will not allow audiences at professional sporting events and will not allow theme parks to resume operation “anytime soon.”

This comes after state officials gave the green light for California theme parks and stadiums/sporting venues to reopen with modifications in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We must all continue to prioritize reducing the spread of COVID-19, creating conditions that will allow our businesses, schools, and other community organizations to operate safely,” the Health Department said in the statement. “as we see COVID-19 rates rising in states across the U.S., and as we enter the winter months when risk will increase, we cannot take chances with the health and wellbeing of our community and forfeit the many sacrifices that have been made to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

In Tuesday’s announcement by the state, new guidelines allowed for pro sporting events in outdoor stadiums as long as those counties are in Tier 3 (moderate/orange) or Tier 4 (minimal/yellow).

Orange tier counties can have 20% capacity at these outdoor stadiums, and Yellow tier counties can have 25% capacity.

Santa Clara County is currently in Tier 3, or orange.

When the news was first announced, the 49ers released a statement welcoming fans and thanking Gov. Newsom for the support.

“We welcome our fans and their support of local businesses and vendors that are critical to our local economy, especially during these difficult times,” the statement said in part.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Latest Posts