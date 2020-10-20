Santa Clara County pushes back on theme parks, pro sporting events reopening

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Clara County officials are pushing back against the state.
The county’s Public Health Department on Tuesday announced it will not allow audiences at professional sporting events and will not allow theme parks to resume operation “anytime soon.”
This comes after state officials gave the green light for California theme parks and stadiums/sporting venues to reopen with modifications in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We must all continue to prioritize reducing the spread of COVID-19, creating conditions that will allow our businesses, schools, and other community organizations to operate safely,” the Health Department said in the statement. “as we see COVID-19 rates rising in states across the U.S., and as we enter the winter months when risk will increase, we cannot take chances with the health and wellbeing of our community and forfeit the many sacrifices that have been made to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
In Tuesday’s announcement by the state, new guidelines allowed for pro sporting events in outdoor stadiums as long as those counties are in Tier 3 (moderate/orange) or Tier 4 (minimal/yellow).
Orange tier counties can have 20% capacity at these outdoor stadiums, and Yellow tier counties can have 25% capacity.
Santa Clara County is currently in Tier 3, or orange.
When the news was first announced, the 49ers released a statement welcoming fans and thanking Gov. Newsom for the support.
“We welcome our fans and their support of local businesses and vendors that are critical to our local economy, especially during these difficult times,” the statement said in part.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
