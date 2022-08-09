(KRON) – In the South Bay, Santa Clara County could soon provide additional resources to law enforcement and the district attorney to help get guns out of the hands of people who pose a danger.

Across the county, law enforcement says they are seeing a growing number of people who are a danger to themselves or others possessing firearms. The county could soon allocate additional resources to take those guns away.

County Supervisor Cindy Chavez says she plans to ask the board of supervisors to provide more resources to law enforcement and the district attorney’s office to enforce gun violence restraining orders, or GVROs. GVROs allow police to take guns from anyone who is a threat to others or themselves.

The DA’s office also says that the spread of illegally manufactured guns, or ghost guns, is making the need even more urgent.

“People who are prohibited from buying guns don’t go to a gun store. They go to someone who is illegally manufacturing guns in their garage. We need to do better to find the people manufacturing those guns for distributing guns that are brought in from out of state. If we can reduce the number of guns in the hands of people who are doing shootings, we are going to do a lot better at reducing gun violence in our community,” said Santa Clara County Assistant District Attorney James Gibbons-Shapiro.

Chavez says that another goal is to encourage cooperation between different law enforcement agencies.

“We don’t send a single officer to retrieve these,” she said. “We send a team and that requires resources. We want to provide whatever support we can to cities across the county that area already really strapped for police officers. So, anything we can do to make this easier on theses departments, we want to do that.”