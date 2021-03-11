Santa Clara County refuses CA’s Blue Shield COVID-19 vaccine plan

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — In the South Bay, local governments are taking a hard line against a state-backed plan to hand over control of vaccine distribution to health care giant Blue Shield California.

Critics argue that would undermine the progress made by local efforts — and jeopardize vaccine equity.

Gilroy City Council Member Rebeca Armendariz was among several local officials attending a news conference Thursday to speak out against the state’s plan to hand over control of the vaccine distribution system to Blue Shield California.

Santa Clara County has so far refused to sign on to the plan, under which the state would decide which local hospitals, clinics and health care providers get vaccine, based on recommendations from Blue Shield.

Local officials and their allies in the community insist the Blue Shield-run system would not do anything the county isn’t already doing and would instead jeopardize vaccine equity.

Blue Shield’s plan is being touted as one that would replace and streamline an inconsistent patchwork of county programs. Santa Clara County is hoping it’s go-it-alone stance won’t mean it gets less vaccine. The Blue Shield plan was initially set to roll out by the end of March.

Now the time-table and exact roll out seems unclear.