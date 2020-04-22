Santa Clara County releases race, ethnicity data on COVID-19 cases

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – Health officials on Wednesday announced that Santa Clara County will make racial information on COVID-19 cases available to the public.

Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody says the new data does have data gaps but provides a breakdown of cases specific to the county and race and ethnicity.

At last check, there are nearly 2,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Santa Clara County alone.

According to the health dashboard, Latinx/Hispanic report the most confirmed cases at 33%, followed by Asians at 31%, then White at 27%. African-Americans accounted for 7% of the cases, while “other” made up 2%.

