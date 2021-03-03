Santa Clara County reopens in the red tier: What you can do

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Pedro Square Market has been the go-to spot in San Jose for outdoor dining while the region remained under the purple tier.

But that’s changing starting Wednesday.

As of 8 a.m., Santa Clara County is in the red tier, which allows for fewer restrictions. Restaurants can start serving people indoors at 25% capacity.

The hope for businesses comes with a warning from county health officer Dr. Sara Cody, however. She reminds residents that there is still a COVID transmission risk for indoor activities.

Do you feel comfortable eating inside a restaurant? Comment below if your decision had to do with you being vaccinated or not. — Sara Stinson (@SaraStinsonNews) March 3, 2021

Nearly 111,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Santa Clara County since the first case was reported a little over a year ago. Nearly 1,800 residents have died from the virus.

But new cases and hospitalizations have dropped, leading to the new reopening designation.

Here’s some of what’s allowed now:

Indoor dining at maximum 25% capacity

Retail stores expand to maximum 50% capacity;

Gyms and fitness centers open indoors at maximum 10% capacity

Movie theaters open at maximum 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer

Zoos, museums, and aquariums open at 25% maximum indoor capacity

Santa Clara County also lifted its travel order so people aren’t required to quarantine after traveling.

Although the county has gone through reopening, then closing, and opening again; this time the vaccine gives hope for further improvement.

The county is currently allowing vaccine appointments for people ages 65 and up, and people working in the following sectors: healthcare, food/agriculture, education/childcare, and emergency services.