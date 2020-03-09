Santa Clara County reports 37 coronavirus cases after 5 more confirmed

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara County confirmed five additional cases of coronavirus on Sunday.

The number of coronavirus cases reported in the county is now 37.

On Saturday, eight new cases were reported in the Santa Clara County.

The 13 newly reported cases are currently under investigation.

The latest information from confirmed cases in the county was available on Friday, when four cases were reported.

Case #21 – adult male, isolated at home. Household contact of a previously confirmed case in Santa Clara County.

Case #22 – adult female, currently hospitalized. This case is under investigation.

Case #23 – adult male, currently hospitalized. Recently traveled from India.

Case #24 – adult male, isolated at home. Exposure details are under investigation.

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Santa Clara County was reported on Jan. 31.

