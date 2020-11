Santa Clara County Public Health Department Director Dr. Sara Cody speaks during a news conference in San Jose, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Santa Clara County health officials confirmed a second case of unknown origin of the novel coronavirus. (Anda Chu/Bay Area News Group via AP)

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara County reported 545 new cases of COVID-19, according to the County of Santa Clara & the Operational Area.

The county released new data on Friday.

No new deaths have been reported.

As of Friday, there are a total of 32,985 cumulative cases and a total of 476 deaths.

We have corrected historical data for bed availability for both ICU and non-ICU beds. Some hospitals had included surge beds in their counts, while only non-surge beds are meant to be included. — Santa Clara OEM (@SCC_OES) November 28, 2020

32 new patients have been hospitalized and a total of 222 people are hospitalized.