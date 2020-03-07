Santa Clara County reports 8 new coronavirus cases

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara County has confirmed eight new cases of coronavirus.

This brings the total number of cases in the county to 32.

>> CLICK HERE FOR KRON4’s CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The cases are currently under investigation.

On Friday, four additional cases were reported.

Case #21 – adult male, isolated at home. Household contact of a previously confirmed case in Santa Clara County.

Case #22 – adult female, currently hospitalized. This case is under investigation.

Case #23 – adult male, currently hospitalized. Recently traveled from India.

Case #24 – adult male, isolated at home. Exposure details are under investigation.

There’s currently no further information on the cases confirmed Saturday.

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported on Jan. 31.

Check back for updates.

Latest News Headlines: