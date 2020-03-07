Santa Clara County reports 8 new coronavirus cases

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara County has confirmed eight new cases of coronavirus.
This brings the total number of cases in the county to 32.
The cases are currently under investigation.
On Friday, four additional cases were reported.
- Case #21 – adult male, isolated at home. Household contact of a previously confirmed case in Santa Clara County.
- Case #22 – adult female, currently hospitalized. This case is under investigation.
- Case #23 – adult male, currently hospitalized. Recently traveled from India.
- Case #24 – adult male, isolated at home. Exposure details are under investigation.
There’s currently no further information on the cases confirmed Saturday.
The first confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported on Jan. 31.
Check back for updates.
