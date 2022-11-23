SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — One person has died from the flu, the Santa Clara County Public Health Department said in an email to KRON4 Wednesday. This is the first flu death reported in the county this flu season.

The person was an adult under age 65 with underlying health conditions and was unvaccinated against the flu, officials said. No other details about the person will be released at this time due to reasons of medical privacy.

Santa Clara County health officials added only flu deaths for those under the age of 65 are reported.

As of Nov. 12, the Bay Area’s flu activity is listed as “moderate” by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). Flu levels in the state are listed as minimal, low, moderate, high and very high.”

From Oct. 2 to Nov. 12, there have been 13 flu deaths in California. However, the CDPH neither specified where in the state those individuals resided nor how many of those deaths were in the Bay Area.

KRON On is streaming news live now

In the United States, flu season usually happens in the fall and winter, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. Most flu activity peaks between December and February.