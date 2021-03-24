Santa Clara County reports increase in how long COVID patients are hospitalized

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Clara County health officials are reporting an increase in the length of time COVID patients are spending in the hospital.

They tell KRON4 it’s still too early to tell if this is, in fact, a trend and if it should be something of concern to people here in the Bay Area.

“There could be a lot of reasons for this and it’s certainly too early to tell,” Dr. Ahmad Kamal, director of Health Care Preparedness at Santa Clara County Emergency Operations, said.

Health officials in Santa Clara County say the amount of time people with COVID-19 are staying at the hospital is on the rise.

Data from the 30 days leading up to January 15 of this year show an average stay of 7.2 days and data from the 30 days leading up to March 5 of this year show an average stay of 9 days at hospitals in the county.

“It looks like that’s gone up just a tiny bit in the last few weeks. It’s still too early to tell if this is a trend or just a blip in the data but it’s certainly something we are going to be looking at very closely,” Dr. Kamal said.

Dr. Ahmad Kamal says the number of beds in county hospitals has improved dramatically. It is just the length of stay that is now somewhat of a concern.

He says there could be many reasons why this has increased.

“We are just keeping a very close eye on it,” Dr. Kamal said.

Dr. Kamal says it’s important we all continue to wear masks and social distance.

“It’s a great reminder for all of us that even though we have vaccines we have hope on the horizon I think it’s important for us all to just continue to be careful when we can,” Dr. Kamal said.