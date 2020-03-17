Santa Clara County reports two additional deaths from COVID-19

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Two more people have died from the coronavirus in Santa Clara County, according to the Public Health Department.
On Monday, health officials announced that a man in his 80’s and a man in his 50’s both passed away on Sunday, March 15.
The man in his 80s was hospitalized on Saturday, March 7, and the man in his 50’s was hospitalized on Thursday, March 12.
Health officials say this brings the total deaths in the county to four.
The public health department continues to work closely with the CDC and state health department.
In addition, Santa Clara announced that a police officer has tested positive for COVID-19.
The officer last worked a week ago and is now self-isolating at home for 14-days.
Officials say the officer is expected to make a full recovery.
Police are trying to track down anyone the officer may have had contact with but they are not clear on how the officer contract the virus.
