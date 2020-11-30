Santa Clara County requiring quarantine as cases grow higher than ever

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — Santa Clara County’s mandatory quarantine for travelers is now in effect.

Anyone coming to Santa Clara County from over 150 miles away is asked to stay inside their homes for 14 days. The travel directive started midnight the Monday after Thanksgiving, and will continue indefinitely.

“In light of significant increases in COVID-19 cases and associated hospitalizations across the United States, the State of California, and within Santa Clara County, this Mandatory Directive on Travel is in effect until it is rescinded or modified.“

County officials are concerned as coronavirus cases are increasing in huge numbers. There were 574 new cases reported on November 29, and 62 new hospitalizations.

The county’s latest coronavirus data shows a big spike in cases this month, close to 200 more cases than the previously recorded spike in July.

Santa Clara County COVID-19 data as of Nov. 29, 2020

Santa Clara County joins most of California in the purple tier, which is the most restrictive. Retail stores may only allow a 10% indoor capacity, while grocery stores can allow 25%.

All professional, collegiate and youth sports are also temporarily prohibited.