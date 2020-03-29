Santa Clara County residents follow stay-at-home orders after rise in COVID-19 cases

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — In the South Bay, it’s been a week since San Jose police warned non-essential business owners they could face misdemeanor citations if they stay open during the shelter-in-place order.

Santa Clara County officials also reminded residents to stay home and keep your distance ahead of the weekend.

And people seem to be following orders.

Santa Clara County and San Jose city officials will be very satisfied to see neighborhoods very calm and quiet.

In downtown San Jose, few people could be seen walking dogs, visiting essential businesses like restaurants only offering take out — while maintaining distance.

A week ago, San Jose police warned 60 people and businesses for defiantly staying open — under shelter in place orders — a misdemeanor citation.

A hair salon downtown, considered non essential, was closed.

San Jose police reports no new violators at this time.

Police say they won’t stop pedestrians and cars based on the self isolation order but encourage people to follow for their own well being.

“What’s really going on is the virus is spreading through the community even more,” Dr. Jeff Smith said.

As the county faces more COVID-19 cases and deaths, the goal is to stop the spread, keep people out of the hospitals so the really sick people can be treated.

“What we have here is a pandemic that’s dependent upon people and people to people contact and the less we can do the better off we are,” Smith said.

The county has been under stay at home orders for almost two weeks.

People have been heading outside for exercise and fresh air but San Jose closed popular parks and trails.

The Grand Staircase behind me is the latest trail to close off from the public after concerns about serious overcrowding. San Jose city officials say to keep city parks open, people must follow Santa Clara County and state orders.

The rules — groups of the same household can be together but must stay six feet away from new people.

Residents of the Communications Hill neighborhood said stairs were filled before it was shutdown, after complaints to the city they feel safer now that people are taking a different route and keeping their distance.

Latest News Headlines: