Santa Clara County rolls back reopenings of nail salons, gyms, more under new order

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Clara County now being on the state’s COVID-19 watch list is putting local businesses on edge as they just opened up Monday.

Now, they could have to shut back down on Wednesday.

The owners at Nail Bar in Mountain View bought Plexiglass and put it at every single manicure and pedicure station, all made sure to be ready by Monday.

All the while the county later that day was put on the state watch list, which happens when a county’s coronavirus cases and hospitalizations surge.

A county has to be on the watch list for three consecutive days for restrictions to go back into place for three weeks, shutting down the business that just opened.

Businesses like gyms, hair and nail salons, tattoo shops, barbershops, and shopping malls may have to shut down Wednesday, all in the name of safety.

Health officers in Santa Clara County are urging everyone to do their part stop the spread by masking up when outside the home and washing hands thoroughly with soap and water.

