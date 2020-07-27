Santa Clara County rolls out new ‘wristband system’ at testing sites

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Clara County is rolling out a new “wristband system” at its coronavirus testing sites that they say will allow people to avoid waiting in long lines.

Here’s how it works.

You check in at any pop-up coronavirus testing site. Then you receive a wristband for an hourslong timeslot later in the day.

You’re now free to leave and return at the designated time on your wristband to get tested.

County officials said the supply of wristbands depends on the number of available tests and will only be available while supplies last.

That means when wristbands run out, you’ll be directed to other nearby testing options.

Because wristbands are limited, officials advise those interested in a test at a pop-up site to go earlier in the day to pick up a wristband to maximize one’s chances.

Here are the pop-up testing sites opening in San Jose and Gilroy this week:

San Jose

Oak Grove High School student center – 285 Blossom Hill Road, San Jose, 95123

Tuesday to Friday, July 28-31, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.



San Jose

Santa Clara County Office of Education, San Jose Room — 1290 Ridder Park Drive, San Jose, 95131 Tuesday to Friday, July 28-31, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Gilroy

South County Annex (formerly Del Buono Elementary) – 9300 Wren Avenue, Gilroy, 95020

Tuesday to Friday, July 28-31, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

No appointments are needed for a free and easy nasal swab test at any of the aforementioned pop-up locations.

Anyone who recently attended a party, gathering, or large family event where face masks or social distancing was compromised is encouraged to get tested.

In addition to the County’s pop-up sites, an OptumServe test center is moving to Gavilan College, 5055 Teresa Blvd., Gilroy. This site replaces the one that had been operating at Christopher High School in Gilroy. OptumServe sites are by appointment only; visit lhi.care/covidtesting or call 1-888-634-1123 to sign up.

There are currently more than 50 COVID-19 test locations in Santa Clara County, including those at community centers and schools, hospitals and clinics, and mobile testing centers.

Latest Stories: