Santa Clara County says temporary housing provided for all homeless with COVID-19

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara County announced Friday it has provided temporary housing to every known homeless person with COVID-19.

The county and its partners responded to the coronavirus outbreak in the homeless community by providing appropriate housing to those who tested positive or are suspected of having COVID-19.

The county has housed 236 homeless people into hotel and motel rooms, and an additional 277 in shelters that implement social distancing.

Santa Clara County has expanded housing options in an effort to reduce occupancy in homeless shelters and to be able to practice social distancing.

Before shelter in place orders went into effect, Santa Clara County was focused on identifying and providing temporary housing to those experiencing homelessness.

As of April 17, Santa Clara County reported 1,833 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 69 deaths — the most in the Bay Area.

