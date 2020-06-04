Santa Clara County schools to reopen in the fall, county officials announce

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — In Santa Clara County schools plan to reopen in the fall after the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to suddenly close, county officials announced Thursday.

Santa Clara County Public Health Department and the Santa Clara County Office of Education are working close with districts across the county to develop deliberative and responsible guidance for local schools as they plan to reopen.

“This planning process requires thoughtful, intentional and deliberate efforts on the part of the school leaders to create the conditions for schools to reopen safely,” Santa Clara Country Superintendent, Dr. Mary Ann Dewan said.

“At the same time, the challenge to provide for the physical, social and academic needs of students will be critical in this new environment.”

The Stronger Together Recovery and Reopening for Santa Clara County Schools resources are providing preliminary guidance and considerations to inform local decision making around schools reopening and to support stakeholder engagement in the community.

Last week the Santa Clara County Office of Education announced a survey for parents throughout the county intended to gauge their experiences with distance learning and concerns over schools reopening.

The data collected will assist schools and the Santa Clara County Office of Education with their planning process for the fall — the survey will be open up until Jun 12.

“We are all eager to have answers so that families across the county can make plans,” Dr. Dewan said.

“An announcement with an update of how schools may open in the fall is anticipated by Wednesday, July 1st … updates will be shared regularly over the summer.

To learn more on countywide COVID-19 updates and resources visit the Santa Clara Public Health website here.