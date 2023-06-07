(KRON) — The Santa Clara Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help with identifying a woman who recently died.

The woman was hit by a car on Interstate 880 on May 14. The crash happened in the northbound lanes just north of Stevens Creek Boulevard in San Jose. Her official cause of death remains under investigation.

The coroner’s office described her as a white woman between the ages of 40 and 50. She is about 5-foot-1, 110 pounds with medium-length gray-and-red hair, brown eyes and natural teeth.

The woman has no obvious tattoos and the county does not know if she is transient. View a sketch of her below.

The county has made forensic attempts to identify her but has been unable to. Anyone who knows who she might be is asked to call 408-793-1900, extension 3.