Santa Clara County sees new high in single-day cases, hospitalizations

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara County on Tuesday recorded its highest tally in single-day new coronavirus cases.

The county reported 512 new cases of coronavirus. Its number of COVID-19 hospitalizations was also at a new high at 197 patients.

“The ability for our hospitals to care for the most critical patients is a critical concern when dealing with COVID-19,” said Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, COVID-19 Testing Officer for the County of Santa Clara. “The more we protect ourselves and our families from COVID-19, the less likely we will be filling up hospital beds.”

County officials say it’s imperative that residents avoid large gatherings this holiday to control the spread.

Santa Clara County joins a majority of California in the purple tier, which is the most restrictive on businesses.

With that, grocery stores must limit capacity to 50% and clothing and retails stores (including malls) must limit capacity to 25%. The fire department is helping enforce the capacity limits, the county said.

The Santa Clara County Fire Department, which has a traditional role in enforcing capacity issues for fire codes, will provide much needed support to the Business Compliance Unit’s efforts.

“Businesses have a legal, ethical, and moral obligation to protect their employees and the public,” said Michael Balliet, Director of Community and Business Engagement for the County of Santa Clara.