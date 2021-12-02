Santa Clara County Sheriff: 50-year-old man dies while in-custody for homicide

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department announced Thursday an inmate died while in-custody.

The Sheriff’s Office released a press released Thursday saying a 50-year-old man who was in custody for a homicide in Gilroy last year was sent to the hospital on November 9 — after jail nursing staff were conducting routine medical assessments.

The man ended up passing away on Monday at Valley Medical Center.

The County’s coroners office confirms with KRON4 News that the man who died while in-custody was Izaac Ruben Bermea of Gilroy.

Bermea’s cause of death was due to COVID-19 related complications.

Izaac Ruben Bermea. Courtesy: Gilroy Police Department.

Gilroy police records show detectives arrested a man that matches the victims description on suspicion of killing his girlfriend on August 17, 2020.

Officers responded to report of a female screaming for help in the 7700 block of Murray Avenue around 6 a.m. — when officers arrived, they found a severely beaten woman inside the residence.

At that point, Izaak Ruben Bermea had fled the scene in the victim’s car and was later found in a residence in Merced on Tuesday.

Bermea was later booked into the Santa Clara Jail for homicide.

The Sheriff’s Office says they are currently conducting standard protocol for an in-custody death with a joint investigation with the District Attorney’s Office and the County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.