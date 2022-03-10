SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith announced she will not run for re-election and plans to retire in January.

Smith made the announcement Thursday in an email:

“I want to thank the residents of Santa Clara County for allowing me to serve as your Sheriff for the last 24 years and in the Sheriff’s Office for the last 49,” Smith said.

“This job will never be finished and it is with some regret that I announce my retirement from service at the end of my term in January 2023.”

The announcement comes as Smith was facing seven counts for willful and corrupt misconduct while in office.

Earlier this year, county and city officials, including San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, called for her resignation.

“As a public official, sometimes you make powerful enemies. Decisions to stand up for a victim of gang rape, oppose a Judge who leniently dealt with a sexual offender because of his privileged status, or taking on other elected officials to protect the public and a former reputable newspaper because it was the right thing to do makes you a target,” Smith said.

“I accept that fact.”