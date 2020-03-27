Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office confirms 6 coronavirus cases

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office now has a sixth confirmed case of coronavirus, the office announced on Thursday.

The deputy was assigned to the Custody Bureau and was one of three deputies who were previously identified as possibly being exposed by another member of the Sheriff’s office.

The deputy has been self-isolating at home.

Additional staff, inmates and any who may have been in contact with the infected deputy are currently being identified.

