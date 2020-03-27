Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW
Coronavirus: The Latest

Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office confirms 6 coronavirus cases

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office now has a sixth confirmed case of coronavirus, the office announced on Thursday.

The deputy was assigned to the Custody Bureau and was one of three deputies who were previously identified as possibly being exposed by another member of the Sheriff’s office.

The deputy has been self-isolating at home.

Additional staff, inmates and any who may have been in contact with the infected deputy are currently being identified.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News