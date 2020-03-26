Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office reports 5 cases of coronavirus

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office now has five confirmed cases of coronavirus, the office announced Wednesday.

The fifth case is a deputy assigned to the Custody Bureau who is self-isolating at home.

Other staff who may have been exposed are currently being identified.

At this point, officials say there is no evidence to show that any inmates have been exposed to COVID-19 as a result of the deputies.

The four custody deputies that tested positive all worked on the same team.

As a precaution, three other deputies assigned to the same team that have not displayed any signs or symptoms have been self-isolating at home.

No additional details are being released at this time.

