SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara County announced Friday it will proceed with its lawsuit against Calvary Chapel San Jose in an effort to collect more than $2.8 million in unpaid fines for defying COVID-19 health orders.

Earlier this week the Santa Clara County Superior Court issued a ruling that allows the County to move forward with its lawsuit against the church and its senior pastor, Mike McClure.

“We are pleased the Court has allowed the claims against Calvary and Pastor McClure to move forward,” said James R. Williams, County Counsel, who brought the lawsuit together with District Attorney Jeff Rosen.

“The COVID-19 pandemic was and remains an unprecedented challenge for our community, and it is critical that everyone do their part to comply with the public health orders and keep each other safe.”

In March 2020, the County and State issued the first series of public health orders and soon after implemented measures to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 — requiring face coverings, being six feet apart, and banning large indoor gatherings.

The measures were soon met by a handful of churches attempting to sue the County — citing that the health orders were violated the freedom of religious expression.

After several back and forths, the Supreme Court would end up siding with the County.

In August 2020, the County warned the church and its senior pastor to put a stop to its indoor services but to no avail.

According to the County — Calvary Chapel and its senior pastor allegedly continued to defy public health orders by refusing to require employees or congregants to wear face coverings, failing to submit a COVID-19 safety protocol to the County, and prohibiting singing indoors.

“Despite the administrative fines and the fact that the Santa Clara County Superior Court has twice held Calvary and McClure in contempt of court for not following court orders about the public health measures,” said a press release.

“Calvary and McClure have remained undeterred by the County’s enforcement efforts, and have become unique among public health order violators, incurring millions of dollars in fines for violations that endangered their members, members’ families, and friends, and the community at large.”

KRON4 reached out to Calvary Chapel San Jose for a comment but did not receive a response in time of the publication of this article.