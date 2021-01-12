Santa Clara County supervisors consider plan for quicker vaccinations

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — There are still about two million Santa Clara County residents who need to get the COVID-19 vaccine, prompting supervisors to consider emergency action.

It’s been a slow rollout statewide. County supervisors are frustrated, saying the vaccination process is not as streamlined as they hoped.

Less than half the county’s allotted vaccines have been used since the first vaccination nearly a month ago, and people are concerned as to when or how they will finally get vaccinated.

Every county in California is following the governor’s tiered system with tiers 1a, 1b and 1c. Santa Clara County is still in trying to vaccinate everyone in the first tier group, which includes healthcare providers as well as staff and residents of longterm care facilities.

The slowest part of the system is confirming vaccination sites and scheduling vaccinations.

Government agencies are working with many healthcare providers to organize it — Kaiser Permanente and Sutter Health alone represent about one million patients.

Two county supervisors have proposed an emergency ordinance that would require every hospital and clinic in the county to produce a written plan and timelines for the distribution of the vaccine.

But this is an issue across the state that needs solutions, and fast. Governor Gavin Newsom said he hopes to administer one million vaccinations by this weekend.

To speed up the process, the governor is expanding the list of eligible vaccinators to include pharmacists and dentists.

In the meantime, Santa Clara County supervisors are set to vote on the emergency ordinance on Tuesday.