Santa Clara County Supervisors push for expanded healthcare access

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — In Santa Clara County, a new plan looks to bring primary care medical services to more than 20,000 additional residents.

County Supervisors Joe Simitian and Otto Lee along with community leaders will hold a press conference Wednesday to announce the proposed plan as recommended by the Health and Hospital Committee, on which both supervisors sit.

The proposed expansion of the county’s Primary Care Access Program (PCAP) will allow people with income up to 400% of the federal poverty level the ability to receive primary care services at local community clinics

Earlier this year, Supervisor Simitian helped form a new Community Health Worker program, aimed to connect members of the Asian and Pacific Islander (API) communities throughout the county to healthcare services.

As members of the API community themselves, community health workers can connect clients to resources and programs provided by the county that are culturally appropriate — such as physicians who speak the preferred language of the patient, or exercise and nutrition classes taught specifically by or for certain API subgroups.

As the pandemic continues, the new program will also share important information about COVID-19 testing, vaccination and relief assistance.