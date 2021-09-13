Santa Clara County supervisors push for increased funding to support Afghan refugees

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara County has been notified that up to 300 Afghan refugees will arrive over the next 12 months and with the help of two local refugee agencies will be resettled in the county.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Supervisors Otto Lee and Susan Ellenberg are asking for increased funding to help incoming refugees and their families, who county supervisors say will require immediate assistance.

“There’s no more humanitarian act than saving a life and that is exactly what successful resettlement achieves,” said Ellenberg.

“Santa Clara County has historically welcomed those seeking safety and support to build new lives away from the dangerous conditions in which they previously lived,” Ellenberg added.

“That sentiment has not changed and will continue as we prepare to welcome up to 300 Afghan refugees to our community in the coming months.”

The 300 Afghan arrivals will be resettled in the county through two authorized local agencies: Jewish Family Services of Silicon Valley (JFSSV) and the International Rescue Committee (IRC).

At Tuesday’s board meeting, both supervisors will introduce a referral directing county administration to increase funding designated for refugee resettlement services to both agencies from $185,000 to $250,000 per contract.

Additionally, county supervisors are asking for up to $750,000 to be allocated to meet the immediate needs of refugees and their families.

“As a veteran having served in Iraq, boots on the ground, we have so many people on the ground that have helped us through translation, through convoy operations, and risking their lives and their families lives so that they can protect us to carry out our mission,” said Lee.

“Having personally met many of these individuals we really appreciate what they have done for us,” Lee added.

“This is the time that we have to live up to our promise, to our moral responsibility.”

County supervisors say the services provided to refugees are a critical lifeline for many families arriving in the county.

Upon resettling refugees, the funds will enable JFSSV to provide emergency food, housing assistance, job training, counseling for those suffering from post-traumatic stress and more.

Executive director for JFSSV, Mindy Berkowitz tells KRON4 News one of the biggest challenges with resettling refugees and their families is to find them housing.

“We help them [refugees] as best we can to make a new life, we help them find housing in a place where finding housing is like a needle in a haystack,” said Berkowitz.

“And that actually is the biggest challenge we face and so we welcome solutions from people who may be listening to have below-market-rate housing available.”

Approximately 25 people have already resettled in the county in August and another 17 are expected to arrive in the coming weeks.