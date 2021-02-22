Santa Clara County to allow new outdoor activities

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Clara County officials announced new acceptable outdoor activities as COVID-19 cases decrease.

A range of social and recreational outdoor activities, including outdoor youth sports, performing arts, and enrichment activities, will be permitted starting February 26th.

“We have been fighting COVID in Santa Clara County for over a year. We recognize the toll of the pandemic on everyone’s mental, physical, and spiritual health, and the need to balance the risk of COVID with other human needs,” Dr. Sara Cody, Public Health Officer and Director of Public Health said.

Restrictions on outdoor gatherings will also be relaxed to continue to encourage people not to gather indoors.

“We recognize the importance of all outdoor activities—athletic and non-athletic—to our health and are seeking to allow as much as we can given current levels of community transmission,” according to the county press release.

The exact list of revised activities will be posted to the County’s website in the next few days.

