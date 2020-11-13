COVID uptick forces tighter restrictions in Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara County is the latest Bay Area county to announce a backtrack in its reopening plan.

County officials announced Friday the county will be moved to the state’s “Red Tier”, meaning all indoor dining will be closed beginning Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Santa Clara County and other counties throughout the Bay Area are seeing a sudden, rapid spike in COVID-19 cases and a significant increase in hospitalizations.

Breaking: Covid 19 spike worsens in #SantaClaraCounty. 362 new cases today. Indoor dining halted as of next Tuesday. Dr Sara Cody says county anticipates return to More restrictive red tier coming soon. pic.twitter.com/yMFraRI0rb — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) November 13, 2020

The average number of new cases per day in Santa Clara County has more than doubled since early October, according to county health officials.

“We know that eating indoors without masks is a very high-risk activity, and as we close indoor dining we also strongly urge people not to eat or gather indoors with anyone outside their own household,” Dr. Cody said. “We must come together as a community and act now to get the virus under control.”

