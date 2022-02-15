Santa Clara County to consider providing support to children who lost parents to COVID

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — In an effort to support children who have lost a parent or caregiver to COVID-19, Santa Clara County officials want to step in and help.

According to a Hidden Pain report, roughly one out of every 450 children in the U.S. has lost a parent or caregiver due to COVID.

At Tuesday’s Board of Supervisor’s meeting, county officials will consider approving a referral from Supervisor Susan Ellenberg to create better access to case management, grief counseling, childcare, behavioral health, and academic supports for children in schools throughout the county.

“We’ve asked so much of our children over the last two years, and for those who have lost a parent to COVID, their recovery will continue far beyond the end of the pandemic,” said Supervisor Ellenberg.

“It is our collective responsibility to ensure kids are supported through their recovery in every way that we can.”

The referral aims to address several elements around COVID recovery for children in Santa Clara County, including expanding wellness centers on school campuses to help promote mental health and wellness and support recovery for the early learning and childcare (ELC) workforce.

“COVID-19 has had enormous and disproportionate health, social and economic impacts in our community for people of color, women, low-wage workers, and children and youth,” the referral said.

“Challenges with remote learning, interruptions in routine access to well-child visits, increased levels of grief, anxiety, and depression, and social isolation have resulted in generational impacts for children.”

According to county data, as of Tuesday, more than 2,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began.

The referral also hopes to help the childcare industry recover after the pandemic caused 12.5% of county providers to close over the last 18 months.

Consequently, this reduced the total number of licensed early learning and childcare workers by 10% and left approximately 7,000 children and their families without childcare.

