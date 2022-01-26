Santa Clara County to house over 1,000 homeless families by the end of 2022

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — On Tuesday, the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors approved to allocate more than $3 million as part of its commitment to continue to house the thousands of county homeless families living on the street.

The County has a goal to house 1,200 homeless families by the end of 2022 and another 600 per year annually going forward through the Heading Home Campaign.

The funds come from the Biden administration’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan approved by Congress in March 2021.

“The number of homeless in our community, particularly the number of homeless families, is heartbreaking,’’ said Supervisor Cindy Chavez.

“When we launched the Heading Home campaign last year, we set an ambitious goal of ending family homelessness in Santa Clara County by 2025. With these funds, we can help 200 families out of homelessness.”

The Heading Home Campaign is a joint effort between Santa Clara County, the City of San Jose, the County’s Housing Authority, Cisco, Destination: Home, and several other partners.

According to the county, the campaign focuses on four key strategies:

Targeting Emergency Housing Vouchers to Families– These vouchers provide rental support to homeless households for up to ten years.

These vouchers provide rental support to homeless households for up to ten years. Rapid Rehousing – The coalition will expand its Rapid Rehousing programs – which provide a time-limited rental subsidy along with case management and supportive services – with a goal to serve an additional 200 homeless families annually.

The coalition will expand its Rapid Rehousing programs – which provide a time-limited rental subsidy along with case management and supportive services – with a goal to serve an additional 200 homeless families annually. Homelessness Prevention Strategies – The coalition will work to expand homelessness prevention services so that fewer families fall into homelessness.

– The coalition will work to expand homelessness prevention services so that fewer families fall into homelessness. Affordable and Supportive Housing Development – New affordable housing developments in the Measure A pipeline include approximately 1,000 new family apartments in five years.

The last “point-in-time” census count was in 2019 — recording 9,706 homeless residents living in Santa Clara County.