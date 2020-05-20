Santa Clara County to offer free COVID-19 testing for all residents, regardless of symptoms

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Officials in Santa Clara on Wednesday will announce that free coronavirus tests will be available for all county residents, regardless of symptoms.
The tests will be conducted at PAL Stadium in East San Jose and the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds in San Jose.
Screening and testing will be operated by Verily and Project Baseline.
More details will be released at 11 a.m.
