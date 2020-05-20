Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW
Coronavirus: The Latest

Santa Clara County to offer free COVID-19 testing for all residents, regardless of symptoms

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Officials in Santa Clara on Wednesday will announce that free coronavirus tests will be available for all county residents, regardless of symptoms.

The tests will be conducted at PAL Stadium in East San Jose and the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds in San Jose.

Screening and testing will be operated by Verily and Project Baseline.

More details will be released at 11 a.m.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News