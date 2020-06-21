Santa Clara County to open 2 pop-up COVID-19 testing sites

FILE – In this Tuesday, March 31, 2020 file photo, medical technicians handle a vial containing a nasal swab at a drive-thru testing site in Wheat Ridge, Colo., as a statewide stay-at-home order remains in effect in an effort to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Home testing for coronavirus may sound like a good idea, but As of early April 2020, U.S. regulators say it’s still too risky. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

(BCN) – Santa Clara County will open a pair of pop-up COVID-19 coronavirus testing sites in the cities of Santa Clara and San Jose next week, allowing residents to be tested for free, county officials said Friday.

Testing will be available from June 23 to June 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Andrew Hill High School in San Jose and Santa Clara’s Northside Branch Library.

Residents can get a nose swab test at either location for free and without an appointment.

“Our strategy is to bring testing to our residents in Santa Clara County and make it as easy as possible,” county Board President Cindy Chavez said. “Please take advantage of this opportunity to get tested in your neighborhood; it’s fast and safe and you don’t need insurance.”

The county tested nearly 6,500 people at pop-up sites between June 16 and 18. The county also has at least 57 locations offering tests.

Testing at Andrew Hill High School, located 3200 Senter Road, will take place in the school’s cafeteria. The Northside Branch Library is located at 695 Moreland Way.

A full map of the county’s testing sites can be found in several languages at sccfreetest.org.

