SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara County officials announced a gun buyback event will take place in Milpitas next month in an effort to prevent gun violence and get unwanted firearms out of the community.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office has partnered up with the Milpitas Police Department, the City of Milpitas, and the County to buy back up to $50,000 worth of guns. In 2020,

“Our community has grieved over too many victims of gun violence,” DA Jeff Rosen said. “Let’s come together to make our County safer and get unwanted guns off the streets.”

The gun buyback event will take place on May 22 at the Milpitas Community Center where individuals can anonymously hand in unwanted guns and receive cash in return, no questions asked. After collection, guns will be checked to see if they have been reported lost or stolen and will be returned to their legal owners, if applicable. Officials said all other firearms will be destroyed.

“Gun buyback programs are about more than simply taking crime guns off the street,” said MPD Chief Jared Hernandez. “Every gun we receive is one less gun available that could be used in a suicide or domestic violence, stolen in a burglary, or accidentally discharged by an unsuspecting child.”

Exchange Details: