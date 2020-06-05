Santa Clara County updates stay-at-home order

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Clara County on Friday is easing restrictions and will be opening more stores and businesses.

Also included in the amended stay-at-home order are the resuming of outdoor dining and in-store shopping.

Other activities and resumes that will also be allowed to resume include:

Low-contact services and businesses

Childcare and summer camps

Religious gatherings

Car-based gatherings

Cultural and civic activities

Officials said they are able to ease restrictions due to increased testing capabilities.

Additionally, officials said the infection rate is decreasing, including in communities that were previously at higher-risk of contracting the virus.

Hospitalizations are also relatively low and outbreaks in nursing facilities have been successfully contained, officials said.

